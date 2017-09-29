Karen & Jeffrey Wanna Know: What Songs Creep You Out?

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey played Lorde‘s new cover of Phil Collins‘ “In The Air Tonight.”

The song scared the hell out of Karen & Jeffrey and made them think of all of the songs that creep them out.

The song that creeps Karen out the most is Toto’s “Georgy Porgy.”

Jeffrey’s creep song is “Puttin’ On The Ritz” by Taco.

Listen above to hear the songs that creep out Producer T and Intern Anthony the most.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey