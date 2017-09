The MTA announced this week that they are installing 31,000 digital screens on the LIRR, subway and Metro-North that are just for ads.

This morning, Karen said that she thinks the screens are actually a great idea, but Jeffrey is not having it! Listen above to hear why Jeffrey thinks the screens are a fail!

New digital screens on the subway. Is this OK or NO WAY?

Read more HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey