Camila Cabello Talks About Her Dad Hearing “OMG” & “Bad Things” For The First Time

Camila Cabello has been a MACHINE lately! She just crushed a performance of “Havana” on ‘Fallon,’ she has the Today Show on September 29th, and Carpool Karaoke on October 3rd. And any free moment she has during all that, in spent on making stops at radio stations, local TV, and everything in between.

When Camila first walked into the room, she greeted me by saying two things… “Good seeing you again”, and “I stalk you on Twitter.” Don’t get overly excited at that second statement. It’s just CC is one of the artists I tweet about the most. Mostly because she’s one of the artists DOING the most right now. Her fans are rabid, fellow artists love her work as a singer/songwriter, and she’s on the cusp of being pops’ next princess.

Congrats to @Pitbull, @JBalvin & @Camila_Cabello for scooping up a Latin Grammys nom (Best Urban Song) thanks to "Hey Ma" (Spanish version). pic.twitter.com/ezZ7nR7xbl — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) September 26, 2017

During the interview, we covered a lot of ground but probably spent the most time talking about what Mila likes to discuss the most… her family. She told me who her mother and father get starstruck over, what her 10-year-old sister’s favorite song on the upcoming album is, and which songs she was afraid to play for her family. We shifted gears a little and she explained to me why “Crying In The Club” most likely WON’T be on her debut album, how she felt after turning down an offer to be the female singer on a little song called “Closer” by The Chainsmokers, plus whether or not she’ll release an all-Spanish-sung album “soon” …which proved to be Camila Cabello’s ‘word of the day’.

Me: “When is the album coming out? Her: “Soon”. Me: “When’s the music video for ‘Havana’ coming out?” Her: “Soon”. I get it though… this is a pivotal moment in her budding career! Things need to be executed perfectly, and kept under wraps!

“The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.”, Camila Cabello’s SOON to be released album should be a jaw-dropper. She’s enlisted the talents of people like Ed Sheeran, Pharrell, and Ryan Tedder to help bring this project to life.

Initially, this month, September, was going to be the release month for the debut effort, but now it’s looking like October will get the honor. Her #camilizers have waited patiently up to this point… so what’s another few weeks?

