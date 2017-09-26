Why The Hell Are The Makers Of Velcro Mad?

Did you know that most of us use brand names as generic terms? For example, Velcro is actually a brand name; the actual product is called a hook and loop. This morning, Karen & Jeffrey revealed that the company Velcro is mad because people are using the brand name instead of hook and loop. Velcro is so mad that they actually launched a campaign to try to get people to stop saying Velcro!

Listen above to hear the cheesy song for Velcro’s campaign!

Check out the list of brand names that we all use as generic terms HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey