Aerosmith Cancel Shows, Steven Tyler Seeks ‘Immediate Care’

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rockers Aerosmith have been forced to cancel the last four dates of a South American tour after singer Steven Tyler was beset with undisclosed medical issues.

Related: Aerosmith Cannot Stop Touring, Yet



“Please not to worry,” the 69-year-old singer said in the statement. “I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.

“I promise I’ll be back,” he continued. “Unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows. As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs.’ I love you all and will be back with you soon.”