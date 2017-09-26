On the List: 5 Songs That Will Have You Feeling Yourself

I’ve always struggled with low self-esteem. It affects every aspect of my life. It’s the one thing I wish I could go back to my childhood and change. That’s why when I heard P!nk give her speech at the VMAs about her daughter thinking she was ugly it really hit home.

What really matters though is how you respond to someone feeling that way and P!nk nailed it. “We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.”

I know at times it’s easier to fit in than be yourself. When you’re feeling that way turn up these songs and take the words to heart because YOU ARE AMAZING!

The Script – “Make Up”

When their album, “Freedom Child” came out their fans who call themselves The Script Family did something incredible. As a group, they decided to start posting makeup free selfies to celebrate themselves and the message of the song. It was inspiring and they all looked beautiful!

Kesha – “Woman”

This song will get you feeling yourself. All about not needing a man because you’re a strong, independent woman. Just for the record, I LOVE men but I’m not going to change for one.

Fifth Harmony – “Messy”

An honest song about how we can be hard to handle and a mess sometimes but it’s who we are, take it or leave it.

Rachel Platten – “Broken Glass”

An anthem for anyone who has been told you can’t. No matter if people don’t believe in you or put you down, you have to find it in yourself to persevere. All about shattering that glass ceiling.

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Alessia doesn’t just sing these words, she lives them. She’s been comfortable enough in her own skin to ignore being told to be sexier or more glamorous. She’s blazing her own path staying true to herself and that message resonates with her fans or any person who feels like they have to fit in to be accepted.

