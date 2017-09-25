What’s The Meanest Thing Your Kid Has Ever Said To You?

Chrissy Teigen recently asked moms to tweet the meanest things their kids have ever said to them.

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

Karen admitted that her kids have said some pretty mean things. One time she ran into a friend that she was supposed to meet up with for the weekend and she lied and told her friend that she was actually out of town and her son said, “No mom, we were home all weekend!”

What is the meanest thing your kid has ever said to you? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey