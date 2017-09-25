WIN On Fresh: Fresh Ca$h | We Can Survive 2017 | Niall HoranMore »

What’s The Meanest Thing Your Kid Has Ever Said To You?

Filed Under: kids, parenting

Chrissy Teigen recently asked moms to tweet the meanest things their kids have ever said to them.

Karen admitted that her kids have said some pretty mean things. One time she ran into a friend that she was supposed to meet up with for the weekend and she lied and told her friend that she was actually out of town and her son said, “No mom, we were home all weekend!”

What is the meanest thing your kid has ever said to you? Comment below!

Read some tweets from moms of the meanest things their kids have ever said to them HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

