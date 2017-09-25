Meet Boy Band Reality Show Winners ‘In Real Life’

The reality show Boy Band, hosted by Rita Ora, just wrapped up at the end of August. The result? A new boy band of course! Meet In Real Life — five guys from all over the country, ages ranging from 15 to 19. Since winning the competition, Michael, Drew, Chance, Sergio, and Brady have hit the ground running.

They have their debut song “Eyes Closed” out, along with its accompanying music video.

In Real Life stopped by to chop it up with me. We talked about the reality show of course, and what advice they got from judges Timbaland, Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), and Emma Bunton (Spice Girls). We also touched on which celebrities they’ve met so far that they freaked out about… and trust me, there’s a few since the boys got to attend the VMAs right after winning the competition! And since In Real Life IS the newest boy band on the scene, I had to ask them how they felt about Zayn leaving One Direction, as well as Camila Cabello exiting Fifth Harmony.

While I had the boys in-studio, I had to have them play ‘Famous 4heads’ of course! I decided to sit this one out and let Brady take over hosting duties. I gotta say… the guys guessed all the celebs pretty quickly! I mean, it DOES also help that there are four people playing, as opposed to one person like how we normally do!

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7