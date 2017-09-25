Liam Payne’s “Bedroom Floor” Is Coming The Same Day As Niall Horan’s ‘Flicker’

October 20th is shaping up to be a busy day for #Directioners. Not only will Niall Horan drop his much-anticipated debut album Flicker (featuring singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands”), but 1D buddy Liam Payne is releasing a new single that same day too!

Liam dropped the news via Twitter on September 23rd, and some fans seem torn over the fact that Niall and Liam are now sharing the date.

But I HIGHLY doubt there’s any bad blood between the two former One Direction members over the shared release date. Liam and Niall have remained close friends throughout this transitional phase, from band to solo artists. The two seem to support each other wholeheartedly, and if anything, and probably just excited for one another. I wouldn’t be surprised if Liam shot Niall a text asking him if he was cool with him dropping “Bedroom Floor” on October 20th.

Over the summer while chatting with BBC, Liam Payne said “Bedroom Floor” was originally intended to be the FIRST single off his upcoming solo debut, but then he and his team decided to go with “Strip That Down” instead, bumping “Bedroom Floor” to single number two.

Liam has definitely chosen to go the sexy, R&B-influenced route with his music… and so far, with “Strip That Down” and “Get Low” (Zedd feat. Liam), it’s been well-received. “Bedroom Floor” will most likely be in the same wheelhouse… which is music to my ears.

