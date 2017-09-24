Rumor Mill: Khalid & Little Mix? Camila Cabello & Zara Larsson? Nicki Minaj & Fifth Harmony?

With celebrities interacting with each other CONSTANTLY on social media, it only makes sense that more potential collaborations are poppin’ up thanks to how easy it is to reach out to a fellow famous person now.

Recently, rising star Khalid bumped into Little Mix backstage at a concert. He shot out a tweet saying, “I met Little Mix and they were soooooo nice!” And the girls quickly responded with, “Awww was lovely meeting you!!! Your album is killer!!!” I know the love fest may just stop there, but Khalid IS a singer/songwriter who’s having a whole lot of success in the U.S. right now… he may be exactly what the girls of LM need to cross over into the U.S. market! I mean, not like they NEED to… they’re already megastars in every other part of the world. But still… would love to see Little Mix breakthrough in the United States more.

RT if you think a #Khalid / #LittleMix collab would be a BOP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m0yb8A5zG9 — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) September 24, 2017

Here’s another ‘maybe collab’ that happened thanks to Twitter. A fan asked Zara Larsson who she’d like to collaborate with in the near future, to which she responded, “Nicki, Camila, Dua, Charli, Tove, Alma, SZA, Alessia BASICALLY I WANT A GIRL POWER ALBUM”. Camila Cabello was quick to respond… “DOWN FOR GIRL POWER ALBUM”.

See Also: Watch Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla $ign Perform ‘So Good’ on ‘Ellen’

Now, okay, I know I need to be reasonable. I know an album with ALL those amazing women most likely WON’T come to fruition, but just Zara and Camila teaming up? I could totally see that happening. They’re both budding stars with powerhouse vocals.

See Also: The Magic Touch of Camila Cabello

#CamilaCabello is down for a 'Girl Power Album'… RT if you NEED this immediately!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/58GJFCf2YZ — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) September 22, 2017

So you probably know by now, anytime a celeb takes a pic with another celebrity, they’re either dating or doing a song together… at least in their fans’ minds. And that was DEFINITELY the case when Fifth Harmony and Nicki Minaj were recently photographed together. Fans freaked out and immediately started pushing both acts to hit the studio together. Honestly, I think this pairing would be a match made in heaven!

RT if you’d LOVE a @FifthHarmony/@NICKIMINAJ collab!! Pretty sure the song would be equivalent to like 83729202927294.3 flame emojis. pic.twitter.com/OoRYUuJELR — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) September 14, 2017

Harmonizers wanting a 5H / Nicki Minaj collab isn’t anything new. Fans have been making their own collaboration songs for YEARS! Don’t believe me? Check out this “Reflection” remix featuring… you guessed it, NICKI MINAJ! There’s also a “Work From Home” unofficial remix with Nicki’s verse from Maroon 5’s song “Sugar” plopped on there. The list goes on and on.

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7