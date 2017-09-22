WIN On Fresh: Fresh Ca$h | We Can Survive 2017Jim GaffiganMore »

Monogamy Is Unnatural. What’s Your Unpopular Opinion?

What is your most unpopular opinion? This morning, Karen, Jeffrey, Producer T and Intern Anthony shared their most unpopular opinions. The catch was that they could only respond with “agree” or “disagree.” They couldn’t explain or argue about why.

Jeffrey’s unpopular opinion was that “it’s more understandable if men cheat.” Everyone disagreed with him! Karen’s unpopular opinion was that Tony Soprano was more attractive than Brad Pitt — everyone disagreed!

Listen above to hear Producer T and Intern Anthony’s unpopular opinions.

What’s your unpopular opinion? Comment below!

