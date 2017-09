This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about a new app called Rockaloo, which reserves a public bathroom for you.

The app is now available in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens and a pass will cost you from 99 cents to $8.99. The costs depend on how long you need to use to bathroom.

Would you pay $9.00 to pee? Listen above to hear if Karen or Jeffrey would use Rockaloo.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey