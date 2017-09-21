Wesley Stromberg Talks Life After Emblem3 with Mike Adam

Emblem3… remember them? The reggae-pop trio that finished 4th on the second season of X Factor USA? Yeah, well they broke up. They actually broke up a few times, after failed attempts by member Wesley Stromberg to put the band back together.

E3 was composed of Wesley, his brother Keaton, and their childhood friend Drew Chadwick. The guys released their debut album back in the summer of 2013 through Syco Music… Simon Cowell’s label. It debuted at number seven on the US Billboard 200.

The group was on top of the world. They were opening up for Selena Gomez, getting songs written for them by Jack Antonoff… but all good things must come to an end, right? Fans just wished the Emblem3 run lasted at least a little bit longer. It seemed like E3 came to a screeching halt just as things were really starting to warm up.

Such an awesome interview man! Great catching up! Can't wait to be back! Everyone go follow Mike! He's the man https://t.co/NMDiULPpx8 — Wesley Stromberg (@wesleystromberg) September 17, 2017

Fast forward to 2017. According to Wesley, he and his brother are happier than ever doing their own solo music, and both have some BIG things brewing. I had a chance to catch up with Wes while he spent a few days in New York. We talked of course about the demise of Emblem3, whether or not the brothers are still in touch with Simon Cowell, and where they go from here.

Trust me, after you listen to this interview, you’ll be rooting for Wesley and his solo career just as much as I am.

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7