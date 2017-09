Niall Horan has released a music video for his new single “Too Much To Ask.”

The melancholy visual features the former One Direction singer traveling through a city alone, longing for a love lost.

Related:

[Fresh Interview] Niall Horan Forgot His Own Lyrics To ‘Slow Hands’ On Ellen

Niall Horan Reveals North American Tour Dates

The track appears on Horan’s highly anticipated solo debut album Flicker, which is set to be released on October 20.

Check out Niall’s new video below.