Macklemore and Kesha Go Camping in Nostalgic ‘Good Old Days’ Video

Filed Under: Kesha, Macklemore

By Scott T. Sterling

Macklemore and Kesha have come together to take a fun-filled camping trip with friends in the warm and nostalgic video for their collaborative track, “Good Old Days.”

kesha kj approved Macklemore and Kesha Go Camping in Nostalgic Good Old Days Video

Kesha in Studio with Karen and Jeffrey at Fresh 102.7 in NYC. (Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

The Johnny Valencia-directed clip opens with Macklemore and Kesha helping another couple push-start a vintage van as they head off into the woods. They end up a camping site where they meet a large group of friends, which turns into a big party that runs well into the night.

There’s plenty of dancing, singing and memory-making, including a birthday celebration. Watch the clip and catch the warm fuzzy feelings below.

