If You’ve Ever Taken Your Clothes Off While Drinking, You’re Not Alone

A new study says that at least 39% of people have taken off their clothes in public while drunk. This morning, Karen & Jeffrey told their own crazy drunk stories, including the time Jeffrey got so drunk that he started taking off his clothes and started teaching his Aunt Joanne how to twerk.

Karen’s drunk story includes her taking off her clothes and trying to climb out of the window. Listen above to hear Karen & Jeffrey’s crazy drunk stories.

Have you ever gotten so drunk that you started undressing in public? Comment below!

Read the full study HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey