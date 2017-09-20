Who Are The Best Pop Songwriters Of Our Generation?

If you spend a little time on your favorite artists’ Wikipedia page, you might be surprised to see many of the same names popping up when you look at who helped write some of their biggest hits.

“Good For You”, “Hands To Myself”, and “Slow Down”? All Selena Gomez songs… and all co-written by Julia Michaels. “Lucky Strike”, “Love Somebody”, and “Maps”? All Maroon 5 songs… and all co-written by Ryan Tedder.

If I had to choose five songwriters that I thought were the best of my generation, it would be Ed Sheeran, Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder, Max Martin, and Sia (in no specific order). If you look back the past few years, these five hit-makers have DOMINATED the charts. If you enlist any one of them to work on your song, it’s the closest thing to a guaranteed hit that money can buy.

I'm very grateful and honored. I admire so many of these artists as well so the feeling is so so so mutual 🙂 https://t.co/V6sG5Vbfpg — Julia Michaels (@imjmichaels) September 18, 2017

Sia’s songwriting discography includes hits like Rihanna’s “Diamonds”, Ne-Yo’s “Let Me Love You”, Katy Perry’s “Chained To The Rhythm”, Camila Cabello’s “Crying In The Club”, and “Perfume” by Britney Spears. Like many pop songwriters, Sia initially gave chart-toppers to OTHER artists until she made a name for herself, then decided to keep some of those perfectly written pop bops all to herself.

Max Martin is the odd man out here. He’s written for EVERYONE… from *NSYNC to Taylor Swift, but never decided to go the artist route himself (like Sia or Julia Michaels). But hey, maybe just focusing on one thing isn’t such a bad idea. He’s absolutely perfected his craft, and has the awards to prove it. Max has won the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award TEN TIMES… the most of any songwriter.

Regardless of which writer out of the ones I mention is your favorite, collectively, their talent and consistency is undeniable.

I know this is one of those topics where each person probably has a slightly different 'top five list'

–Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7