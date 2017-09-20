Meet Brazil’s Latest Export, Anitta

The Brazilian singer/songwriter has been racking up gold and platinum plaques since 2013, but when it comes to the U.S., her name was virtually unknown. That is until Iggy Azalea dropped her song “Switch” earlier this year, featuring, you guessed it, Anitta. The Iggy collab was Anitta’s first single in English to be released. Although the response to the song was lukewarm, this ‘new’ Anitta artist raised eyebrows.

Now, her Major Lazer collaboration… THAT is a different story. The music video for “Sua Cara” became the fastest video in history to reach one million likes on YouTube (it took it just five hours). By the time you read this, the music video will most likely have accumulated FIFTY MILLION views. “Sua Cara” has been well-received, and absolutely put Anitta on the map in the United States.

#SuaCara by #MajorLazer, #Anitta & #PablloVittar is now the fastest video IN HISTORY to reach 1M likes on YouTube… it took just 5 hours! pic.twitter.com/dNdNEYJYuC — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) July 31, 2017

Anitta’s hot streak continues following her high-profile collaborations. She’s signed with Shots Studios (a company backed by Justin Bieber, among other celebrities) for management. Following the signing, shots CEO John Shahidi stated, “Anitta is one of the most talented people I have met.” Currently, Anitta has an A-list lineup of producers in her corner working on her first English-speaking album. So far, we know that Marshmello, Poo Bear, and Alesso will be contributing to the album. As far as features go, we don’t know much… but maybe there’ll be a Dua Lipa collaboration!?

Anitta has been making a name for herself in the music business over seas for years now. It’s about time the U.S. market embraces her. And I mean, what’s not to love? She’s extremely talented, and extremely marketable. Plus, with songs like “Despacito” and “Mi Gente” taking over the airwaves in the United States, there hasn’t been a more perfect time for Anitta to become a superstar here in America.

–Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7