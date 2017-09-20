Have You Ever Had The Cops Called On You?

This morning, Karen told a story about her husband waking up in a hotel room with cops standing over him this past weekend! Her husband Jay went to a reunion this weekend with a bunch of friends and they stayed in a hotel.

One night, they were all hanging out at a bar and he went to the bathroom and then decided to go back up to his room, without telling his friends anything. He goes back to his room and falls asleep. His friends freaked out and thought something happened to him and they called the cops!

Listen above to hear Karen’s story and to see if someone has ever called the cops on Jeffrey!

Has someone ever called the cops on you? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey