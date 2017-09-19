What Bizarre Thing Do You Do In Shady Situations?

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about a woman who was almost robbed on the train. A note was dropped into her lap and it said that there were two guns pointed at her and if she wanted to live, she had to give up her credit card and cell phone and not to turn around or she’d be shot.

The woman decided to fake a seizure and as a result, the robbers ran off the train.

Karen and Jeffrey talked about the bizarre things they’ve done in shady situations. Jeffrey said he screams out song lyrics to himself when he’s in a sketchy neighborhood.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey