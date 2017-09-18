Martha Stewart is Not a Fan of Pumpkin Spice

Martha Stewart was on Watch What Happens Live recently and she spoke on the craze that is pumpkin spice. When asked if she thought pumpkin spice was “everything delicious” or “for basic bitches only?” Martha responded, “the latter.”

Martha also revealed whether or not she has gotten high with Snoop Dogg!

Listen above to hear more of what Martha said and Karen and Jeffrey’s list of very wrong pumpkin spice things!

Are you a basic bitch that LOVES pumpkin spice? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey