WIN On Fresh: Fresh Ca$h | We Can Survive 2017Gavin DeGrawJim GaffiganMore »

Martha Stewart is Not a Fan of Pumpkin Spice

Filed Under: Martha Stewart
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Mogul/media personality Martha Stewart signs copies of her new cook book "Martha Stewart's Cooking School: Lessons and Recipes for the Home Cook" at Williams-Sonoma on October 22, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
Martha Stewart (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Martha Stewart was on Watch What Happens Live recently and she spoke on the craze that is pumpkin spice. When asked if she thought pumpkin spice was “everything delicious” or “for basic bitches only?” Martha responded, “the latter.”

Martha also revealed whether or not she has gotten high with Snoop Dogg!

Listen above to hear more of what Martha said and Karen and Jeffrey’s list of very wrong pumpkin spice things!

Are you a basic bitch that LOVES pumpkin spice? Comment below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live