Xtine Richie’s Favorite Moments from Fresh Fall Fest 2017

Another Fresh Fall Fest is in the books. We danced, we sang and had a great time. I have such a love for music and seeing it live is magical to me. The shared energy with the crowd, the connection with the artist, hearing your favorite song live finally!

This show had it all — and here are a few of my favorite moments…

Julia Michaels’ Medley

If you thought she was doing a bunch of cover songs, she wasn’t. Julia wrote or co-wrote ALL of them.

From, “Bad Liar” for Selena Gomez, “Love Myself” for Hailee Steinfeld to “Used to Love You” for Gwen Stefani and “Love Yourself” for Justin Bieber.

It’s always cool to hear the songwriters take on the songs they gave to other artists. I forget she had written some of them!



Video courtesy of Jordan A



Video courtesy of Jackie Picc

Hanging with James Arthur

Anyone who’s followed him from his audition on the X Factor UK in 2012 until now has seen him win, find success, struggle, come back and soar.

It’s quite a story but wouldn’t be possible without his talent. He lights up the stage, invites the crowd in and sings from his heart. Madison Square Garden is a special stage for any artist and seeing him there was a thrill. He was incredible and an absolute sweetheart when we chatted backstage.

Thrilled I finally got to see @jamesarthurinsta23 live. He lights up on stage, has an amazing voice and the crowd loved him! Oh and he's a sweetheart. Night made! #FreshFallFest A post shared by Christine Richie (@xtinerichie) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

James Arthur Wowing the Audience (and my boss!)

I’ve said this many times before, my boss and I rarely agree on music. I’m a fan of all of James Arthur’s music but my boss only knows his ballads that we’re currently playing on Fresh. When James finished his set, my boss came up to me and said, “He rocked!”

I thought well duh! He was also impressed that the audience was singing along to every word. I’m glad he got my boss to come around and I’m sure that’s not the only new fan he made that night.

What a great crowd tonight at #FreshFallFest! They were singing every word with @jamesarthurinsta23 #sayyouwontletgo A post shared by Fresh 102.7 NYC (@fresh1027ny) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Kelly Clarkson Meets Fans at Fresh Fall Fest 2017

You never know what the crowd is going to be like at these shows. This was one of the best audiences we’ve had. You were there to sing your hearts out and have a good time. You were loud and your energy was off the charts and that makes it so much fun. After I did the seat upgrades so many of you came over to take a photo and say hello. That made my night. Everyday, I sit in a room alone and talk into a mic but never really know who’s listening. It was nice to finally meet some of you who spend your day with me!

What a fantastic crowd at #FreshFallFest. Thanks for coming, singing along & being loud! Loved meeting all of you who came to say hi. pic.twitter.com/K8CR9TwPnL — Christine Richie (@XtineRichie) September 15, 2017

Kelly Clarkson – “Love So Soft”

Kelly has an amazing voice, that is a fact. I couldn’t wait to hear her live. I’m in love with her new song, “Love So Soft” so that was definitely the highlight for me.

Video courtesy of CuriousCat125

