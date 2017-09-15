WIN On Fresh: Fresh Ca$hGavin DeGrawJim GaffiganMore »

What’s Your Tic: Biting Nails, Cracking Knuckles? Let Us Know!

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey revealed that doctors are seeing an increase in nervous tics — like cracking your knuckles, biting your nails and pulling your hair, etc…

Jeffrey called out Karen, Producer T and Intern Anthony on their nervous tics. Karen said her tic is literally blurting out anything that is on her mind and Producer T admitted that her tic is picking her skin.

Listen above to hear Jeffrey’s CRAZY tic that Intern Anthony happens to have as well!

What’s your tic? Comment below!

What’s your tic? Read more HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

