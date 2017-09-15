Do You Love Or Hate Going To The Dentist?

Actress Jennifer Garner recently posted a video of herself after leaving the dentist, high off of laughing gas and novocaine. In the clip, Jennifer got super emotional after hearing the Hamilton soundtrack in the operating room.

She captioned the post, “Throwback Thursday–that time I had dental anesthesia… laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you’re welcome.”

Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about Jennifer’s video and Karen revealed that she LOVES going to the dentist. Listen above to hear what happened when Karen went to the dentist and was high off of laughing gas while The Bee Gees were playing!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey