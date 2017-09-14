Would You Wear a Designer Bra Bag?

Ladies, we’ve all done it before… stuffed money, keys and credit cards down our bras. There’s now a bra to make our lives easier. Helmut Lang has designed a bra that has zipper compartments in them so you can store things in your bra!

This morning, Jeffrey asked Karen and Producer T about the craziest things they’ve ever stuffed into their bras! Listen above to hear why Producer T once stuffed a mini champagne bottle in her bra!

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever stored in your bra? Comment below!

Read more about the bra bag HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey