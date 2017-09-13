WIN On Fresh: Fresh Fall Fest | Fresh Ca$hGavin DeGrawJim GaffiganMore »

What’s The Laziest Thing You’ve Ever Done?

Filed Under: Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson recently said something in an interview that had women up in arms! When asked what’s the laziest thing she’s ever done, Kate told Cosmo, “Have a C-Section!”

This morning, this got Karen and Jeffrey thinking about the laziest things they’ve ever done.
Jeffrey has a super lazy hack that he uses any time he is waiting too long for his waiter at a restaurant.

Click the link above to hear the laziest thing Karen has ever done…and it involves her kids!

What’s the laziest thing you’ve ever done? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

