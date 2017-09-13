Here’s Why Kelly Clarkson Chooses Not To Wear Makeup

Singer Kelly Clarkson is one of those pop superstars who is unabashed when taking makeup-free selfies; It’s just one of the little things that make Kelly’s fans love her so much.

Kelly admits in a new interview with Fresh 102.7’s Karen & Jeffrey that living in Los Angeles pre-American Idol allowed her to wrap her head around the music business early on, which prepared her for the things she knew she would and would not do for fame — and votes.

“I think honestly at the end of the day I’ve always been the same kid in the sense of ‘this is what you get,'” Kelly admits. “Even the producers of [American Idol], it drove them nuts that I never wore makeup or didn’t like getting dolled up.

“From the get-go, I really am happy that I really was myself right off the bat, so I didn’t have to hold up some image that was unattainable for me — because I’m very low-key. I’m probably the opposite of what you’d think of as a pop star.

“I think it was kind of cool for me to come up that way so people could see my personality before they even heard a record.”

Kelly’s down-to-Earth attitude has continued since her early days, throughout superstardom, as well as motherhood. Kelly can still be seen on social media posing with her children in a baseball hat and no makeup.

“I love that I say ‘no makeup Monday’ — that’s a joke — I never wear makeup,” Kelly explains. “I’m actually allergic to a lot of makeup. Secondly, I just don’t like wearing it all the time.You start to feel like I’m in total costume all the time; like I’m going to war. I’m in my war paint!

“My husband must just be like ‘Ahhh!,'” Kelly jokes. “Every night it comes off and it just looks super different. But when he first met me, I didn’t have any on. So, yay!”

Kelly’s new album Meaning Of Life is slated for release on October 25th — and she’ll be performing at Fresh 102.7’s #FreshFallFest on Thursday, September 14th at the Theatre at MSG alongside Julia Michaels and James Arthur. Tickets are ON SALE NOW.

Listen to Kelly’s first single off of Meaning Of Life below.

Got to hang with @fresh1027ny and had the chance to thank them in person for being the 1st station I heard playing my song! Yaaassss!! #LoveSoSoft A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

First time hearing Love So Soft on the radio!! Thank you 102.7 WNEW 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

–Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7