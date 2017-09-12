WIN On Fresh: Fresh Fall Fest | Fresh Ca$hGavin DeGrawJim GaffiganMore »

#WTF?: Jim Carrey Gives a Crazy Interview at New York Fashion Week

Filed Under: Jim Carrey, New York Fashion Week

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about the strange interview Jim Carrey gave to E! News on the red carpet of a New York Fashion Week event this week.

When asked about the “icons” that the event was celebrating, the actor said, “Celebrating icons? Oh boy, that is just the lowest aiming possibility that we could come up with. Icons. Do you believe in icons? I believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist but there is a wonderful fragrance in the air.”

Listen above to hear more of Jim’s interview and Karen’s theory on why he’s acting so crazy!

Do you think Jim Carrey has really lost his mind? Comment below!

Watch the full interview HERE:

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

