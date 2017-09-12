Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews & Travis Scott Join Hurricane Relief Telecast

By Hayden Wright

The list of celebrities booked for tonight’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon continues to grow: Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews and Travis Scott will appear at the benefit for victims of recent hurricanes. When the event was planned, organizers were focused on Houston relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but as Hurricane Irma lifts from Florida, the group says it will evaluate relief needs there as well. Timberlake, Matthews and Scott are set to join Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake and scores of other A-listers during the telecast—organized by Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

Related: Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

“Whether they lost people or they lost homes, or whatever it may be, if you can do something, you should,” Braun told Billboard. “My hope is that, with this, we inspire people in our industry and in other industries to do something also. During this time, when there’s so much division, we need to fight back with action and unity. … This is bigger than Texas, this is bigger than Florida. We want to come together as a nation and believe in that idea that we all signed up for, that when things get tough, we stick together.”

The telecast will air on across multiple networks and streaming partners. It will benefit Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way.

Viewers will be able to donate live during the broadcast. Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief airs tonight from 8-9 p.m.