WIN On Fresh: Fresh Fall Fest | Gavin DeGraw | The Script @ Radio City | Jim GaffiganMore »

If You Had The Chance, Would You Redo How You Lost Your Virginity?

In the October issue of Elle Magazine, Rihanna was asked several questions by different celebrities, including magician David Copperfield. Copperfield asked if she could disappear and reappear anywhere in the world, where would she go and why?

Rihanna responded, “I wanna go ten minutes before I lost my virginity…”

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey, along with Mike Adam, talked about losing their virginity and if they would want a redo. Karen doesn’t want a redo but both Jeffrey and Mike said they would definitely want to change the way things went down their first time!

Listen above to hear Karen’s story and why Jeffrey and Mike want a redo!

Are you happy with how you lost your virginity or would you like a re-do? Comment below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live