If You Had The Chance, Would You Redo How You Lost Your Virginity?

In the October issue of Elle Magazine, Rihanna was asked several questions by different celebrities, including magician David Copperfield. Copperfield asked if she could disappear and reappear anywhere in the world, where would she go and why?

Rihanna responded, “I wanna go ten minutes before I lost my virginity…”

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey, along with Mike Adam, talked about losing their virginity and if they would want a redo. Karen doesn’t want a redo but both Jeffrey and Mike said they would definitely want to change the way things went down their first time!

Listen above to hear Karen’s story and why Jeffrey and Mike want a redo!

Are you happy with how you lost your virginity or would you like a re-do? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey