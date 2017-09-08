Selena Gomez Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

By Hayden Wright

For this week’s cover, TIME selected dozens of women who scored “firsts” in various areas of public life. There’s Hillary Clinton, a major party’s first female nominee for president. There’s Oprah Winfrey, the first woman to own and produce her own talk show. Madeleine Albright was our first female Secretary of State and Serena Williams was the first woman to win 23 Grand Slam titles in the open era. They all got recognition, but so did Selena Gomez — the first woman to achieve 100 million followers on Instagram.

The “Bad Liar” singer is featured on one of the multiple covers this week. TIME calls Gomez “The Tastemaker” and in the interview, Selena says she’s glad she grew up before social media crept into every area of American life.

“I am glad I grew up in the time that I did,” she said. “I think it’s really hard to be a kid now, especially with social media. I can’t imagine what it would be like to grow up with that. It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else’s life. That’s why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they’ve seen my mistakes.”

Selena announced her TIME cover on (where else?) Instagram, sharing a humble message about being included on the list:

“When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more,” she wrote. “Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living. I hope this is just the beginning of more change.”

Check out Selena’s TIME cover below.