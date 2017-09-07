Kelly Clarkson Talks About New Songs, Video and Upcoming Album

By Hayden Wright

Kelly Clarkson’s eighth studio album Meaning of Life is set for release October 27, and the first single “Love So Soft” is out, as is the new track “Move You.” In an exclusive Q&A streamed on her YouTube channel, Kelly answered questions about the single, the video and the new record.

“The video looks so good,” she said. “[The director] got so incredibly ill that he had to direct it from the hospital…but it’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever been a part of, video-wise.”

Clarkson teased a live fan event last night at New York City’s Rainbow Room and promised that Meaning of Life will spawn some live dates later this year. She also discussed the making of Meaning of Life and revealed that some of her close friends make appearances on the record, and in upcoming videos.

“My girls are in it—my girls are all over this album, and they’re amazing,” she said.

During the stream, Kelly accepted a YouTube Award celebrating her 1 million channel subscribers, and also performed an a cappella snippet of the Meaning of Life track “Move You” and previewed “Love So Soft” with her backup singers.

Watch the full livestream here: