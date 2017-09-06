Justin Bieber Explains why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather

By Hayden Wright

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and Justin Bieber were once BFFs, so it came as a surprise to some when Justin recently unfollowed Floyd on Instagram. Mayweather is at the top of his game following a blockbuster triumph over Conor McGregor at the year’s most-hyped fight, but it appears that Bieber’s trying to distance himself from the champion fighter.

Related: Instagram Explains How Justin Bieber Nudes Got on Selena Gomez’s Account

TMZ’s cameras caught up with Justin to ask about the current status of their friendship.

“I have nothing against Floyd,” Bieber said. “We just need to create boundaries and stuff when it comes to certain things.”

Mayweather seemed to echo Bieber’s sentiments in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, reports NME.

“Justin Bieber is at a point, he’s in a place right now, that he’s focused on church, he’s focused on his new team, he’s focused on the Lord, and the only thing I can do is give him the utmost respect,” Floyd said. “To each his own. I’m not here to be negative and talk bad about anyone.”

Watch Justin explain the situation here: