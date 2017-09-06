Does Taylor Swift’s Inappropriate Wedding Speech Top Karen Carson’s?

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about Taylor Swift‘s borderline inappropriate speech at her best friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding this past weekend…which made Karen remember her own inappropriate moment at her own wedding!

Karen said that she was really nervous and scared and her wedding so her brother gave her a Xanax to calm her nerves… and let’s just say things went downhill from there!

Have you ever witnessed an inappropriate moment at a wedding? Comment below!

Read more about Taylor’s NSFW wedding speech HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey