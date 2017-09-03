WIN On Fresh: Meet & Greet With Niall Horan | Gavin DeGraw | The Script @ Radio City | Jim GaffiganMore »

Taylor Swift Drops New Track ‘…Ready For It?’

Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Photo: Gary Miller / Film Magic / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has released a new track “…Ready For It?”

Related: Taylor Swift Shatters Streaming Records

“Knew he was a killer, first time that I saw him, wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted,” the track begins. “But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom, holding him for ransom, some, some boys are trying too hard, he don’t try at all though, younger than my exes but he act like such a man so, I see nothing better, I keep him forever, like a vendetta.”

The track is our second listen to the singer’s highly anticipated sixth studio album Reputation.

Check out Taylor’s latest below.

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live