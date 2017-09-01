WIN On Fresh: Meet & Greet With Niall Horan | Gavin DeGraw | The Script @ Radio City | Jim GaffiganMore »

Learn Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Dance Routine

Filed Under: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is back with a vengeance and I am absolutely loving this new, dark T.Swift. As soon as I saw the “Look What You Made Me Do” video, I had to learn the dance sequence, which also features the super-talented Todrick Hall.

If you’re equally obsessed with Taylor/this video/this dance, you can learn the moves right now with my dance tutorial. Watch above!

 

–Sheila Watko/Fresh 102.7

