How Do You Get Rid Of House Guests Who Just Won’t Leave?!

This morning on Karen and Jeffrey Karen, and Mike Adam who was in for Jeffrey all week, spoke about how they get guests to leave their houses when they just won’t leave!

Mike told a story about a friend who got really drunk at his house and stayed hours after everyone else left. Karen said she actually falls asleep on her friends when they refuse to leave her house!

Also, listen above to hear Intern Anthony’s hack to get guests to leave the house.

Here are some tips on getting rid of a house guest >>

How do you kindly get rid of house guests that refuse to leave? Comment here!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

