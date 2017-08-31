WIN On Fresh: Meet & Greet With Niall Horan | Gavin DeGraw | The Script @ Radio City | Jim GaffiganMore »

Taylor Swift Video Director Defends ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

"If Taylor, as a woman, plans something she is 'manipulative.' Double standards"
Filed Under: Taylor Swift

By Robyn Collins

The director behind Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video is frustrated by critics who have accused the artist of being “manipulative” and for copying scenes from Beyonce’s “Formation” video.

Related: Is Taylor Swift’s $10 Million Diamond Bath a Kardashian Diss?

Joseph Kahn wrote that blasting Taylor is akin to sexism. “If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius,'” he tweeted. “If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative.’ Double standards. This is wrong.”

“Look What You Made Me Do” premiered at the MTV VMAs and one scene quickly drew comparisons Beyonce’s “Formation.” Kahn defended Swift by posting that Taylor’s video is “not in [Beyoncé]’s art space,” but that he had nothing but “love and respect to Bey.”

Love it or hate it, the video broke the record for the most streams on YouTube in 24 hours, garnering a staggering 30,000 views per minute.

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live