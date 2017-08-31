WIN On Fresh: Meet & Greet With Niall Horan | Gavin DeGraw | The Script @ Radio City | Jim GaffiganMore »

Sometimes, Misheard Lyrics Can Be Better Than The Real Ones

Charlie Puth (Photo: Joe Cingrana/CBS Local)

There’s really no good reason to mess up the lyrics of your favorite songs — everyone puts out lyric videos these days. But that certainly doesn’t mean you’re paying attention.

That sounds like we’re blaming you — and we are — but sometimes, whether it was the singer’s fault for not pronouncing their words or just a happy accident — misheard lyrics can sometimes become the official ones — at least in your world.

Below are just a few we love to sing…

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Misheard Lyric: “Running ’round, throwing that turtle on my knee”
Actual Lyric: “Running ’round throwing that dirt all on my name”

 

Ariana Grande – “One Last Time”

Misheard Lyric: “I know I should’ve farted, at least I’m being honest”
Actual Lyric: “I know I should have fought it, at least I’m being honest”

 

Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

Misheard Lyric: “Ready to rock you, ready to rock you”
Actual Lyric: “Radioactive, radioactive”

 

Coldplay – “Rule The World”

Misheard lyric: “Feel the fear in my enemy’s a**”
Actual lyric: “Feel the fear in my enemy’s eyes”

That last one was from one of our listeners who called in to chat about this today.

Got any hilarious misheard lyrics of your own? Let us know in the comments and we’ll include them in the list above!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

 

