Sometimes, Misheard Lyrics Can Be Better Than The Real Ones

There’s really no good reason to mess up the lyrics of your favorite songs — everyone puts out lyric videos these days. But that certainly doesn’t mean you’re paying attention.

That sounds like we’re blaming you — and we are — but sometimes, whether it was the singer’s fault for not pronouncing their words or just a happy accident — misheard lyrics can sometimes become the official ones — at least in your world.

Below are just a few we love to sing…

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Misheard Lyric: “Running ’round, throwing that turtle on my knee”

Actual Lyric: “Running ’round throwing that dirt all on my name”

Ariana Grande – “One Last Time”

Misheard Lyric: “I know I should’ve farted, at least I’m being honest”

Actual Lyric: “I know I should have fought it, at least I’m being honest”

Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

Misheard Lyric: “Ready to rock you, ready to rock you”

Actual Lyric: “Radioactive, radioactive”

Coldplay – “Rule The World”

Misheard lyric: “Feel the fear in my enemy’s a**”

Actual lyric: “Feel the fear in my enemy’s eyes”

That last one was from one of our listeners who called in to chat about this today.

