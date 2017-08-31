WIN On Fresh: Meet & Greet With Niall Horan | Gavin DeGraw | The Script @ Radio City | Jim GaffiganMore »

Fall Out Boy to Donate Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Filed Under: Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy / Pamela Littky

By Jon Wiederhorn

Fall Out Boy will donate all proceeds from their November 7 concert in Houston to Hurricane Harvey relief organizations.

The show, which falls in the middle of their  M A N I A tour, will take place at the Toyota Center. Money from the gig will go directly into the Fall Out Boy Fund charity, and will then be distributed to outlets providing aid to victims of the hurricane.

falloutboy fhj2015 0278 Fall Out Boy to Donate Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Fall Out Boy performs during Fresh 102.7’s Fresh Holiday Jam at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 2, 2015 (Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Local)

The “M A N I A” tour will launch October 20 in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps up Nov. 18 in Phoenix. Arizona. Jaden Smith and blackbear will open the shows.

