Fall Out Boy to Donate Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

By Jon Wiederhorn

Fall Out Boy will donate all proceeds from their November 7 concert in Houston to Hurricane Harvey relief organizations.

The show, which falls in the middle of their M A N I A tour, will take place at the Toyota Center. Money from the gig will go directly into the Fall Out Boy Fund charity, and will then be distributed to outlets providing aid to victims of the hurricane.

Related:

[PHOTOS] Fresh Holiday Jam 2015: Fall Out Boy On Stage

Fall Out Boy Delay Release of New Album ‘M A N I A’ until 2018

The “M A N I A” tour will launch October 20 in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps up Nov. 18 in Phoenix. Arizona. Jaden Smith and blackbear will open the shows.