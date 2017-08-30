WIN On Fresh: Meet & Greet With Niall Horan | Gavin DeGraw | The Script @ Radio City | Jim GaffiganMore »

Halsey Debuts ‘Bad At Love’ Music Video

Filed Under: Halsey

Halsey has released the music video for “Bad At Love.”

Directed by Halsey and Sing J. Lee, the clip features the singer pulling into a gas station in the middle of the desert, where she meets some unlikely new friends. “Capturing dystopian chic like only she can, our heroine recounts one failed, albeit hot, love after another as her journey twists and turns through a wild wasteland,” reads a press release.

halsey Halsey Debuts Bad At Love Music Video

Halsey at CBS Radio. May 2017 (Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Digital)

The visual is latest from the singer’s sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Check out Halsey’s new video, which contains explicit language now at Radio.com.

 

