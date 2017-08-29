WIN On Fresh: Meet & Greet With Niall Horan | Gavin DeGraw | The Script @ Radio City | Jim GaffiganMore »

Men Who Do Housework: Hot Or Not?

Filed Under: Dating, Relationships
(Photo by A. Cook/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

 

This morning, Karen and Mike Adam, who is in for Jeffrey all week, talked about a study that found that men who do housework get less sex.

Karen disagreed and said that she thinks it’s hot when a man does housework and Mike said he does housework and his wife loves it. Of course, Intern Anthony, who spends hours cleaning everyday disagrees with the study!

Listen above to hear why Producer T is turned off by a man who cleans!

So… Men who do housework: Hot or Not? Comment below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

