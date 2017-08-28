Justin Bieber Nude Photos Posted to Selena Gomez’s Instagram

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez’s Instagram account was hacked and saturated with nude photos of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber today (Aug. 28).

According to Variety, Gomez’s account was quickly taken down and re-secured before being put back online, minus the nude Bieber photos.

The nude photos posted to Gomez’s page were the same ones that circulated back in 2015 from Bieber’s vacation in Bora Bora.

“Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,” he said to Access Hollywood at the time. “Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

Selena Gomez currently holds the crown for the world’s most popular Instagram account, with 125 million followers.