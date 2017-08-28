Calvin Harris Drops Alternate ‘Feels’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Calvin Harris’ tropical track “Feels” already got a music video in June, but the prolific DJ is back with a second, completely different version. He enlisted collaborators Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean to double back for another stab at the song’s visual.

In the new video, the four-piece band appear together on a retro stage that evokes Eurovision in the 1970s. Perry writhes and twists in a sparkly metallic dress while Harris plays bass, Pharrell mans the keyboard and Big Sean paces, waiting for his verse.

The first video for “Feels” featured the quartet lounging in a fake seaside paradise, on a soundstage somewhere in Hollywood. Harris seems to be transitioning the song from summer vibes to a more evergreen aesthetic. “Feels” for all seasons, if you will.

Watch both versions below.