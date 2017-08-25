Check Out Taylor Swift’s Slithery New Merchandise

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s visual overhaul in anticipation of Reputation is complete: Gone is the hazy ’80s color wheel of 1989 in favor of stark, black and white typography. To capitalize on the excitement, Swift and her team unveiled a new line of merchandise at her official store. Fans can buy t-shirts with the album cover ($45), a ball cap ($40) with the letters R-E-P and more clothing that reads “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Most strikingly, Taylor has continued the snake theme from the album’s initial teasers. Shoppers can buy a gold or silver snake-shaped statement ring complete with beady little eyes and an agreeable price tag of $60. One sweatshirt boasts a snake appliqué ($75).

So what’s up with the snakes? Users on Twitter and Instagram inundated Taylor with the green snake emoji last year after her feud with Kanye West hit a flashpoint. Taylor has boldly chosen to claim snakes as her own.

It’s a big week for Taylor Swift, whose video for “Look What You Made Me Do” premieres this Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her album Reputation drops November 10 and fans can pre-order a CD through her online store.