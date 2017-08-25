WIN On Fresh: Halsey Flyaway | Gavin DeGraw | Echosmith | Jim GaffiganMore »

Is Taylor Swift’s New Song a Clapback at KimYe and Katy Perry?

It’s August Twenty Swift!! As we all know, Taylor Swift dropped her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and the #Swifties are losing their damn minds! This morning, Karen and Jeffrey broke down all the drama, including whether or not Taylor is taking shots at Kanye West & Kim Kardashian or Katy Perry.

Click above to find out which ex Jeffrey thinks Taylor is also taking shots at on the song!

Taylor will debut the video for #LWYMMD at the VMAs this weekend, which will be hosted by Katy Perry.

 Is “Look What You Made Me Do” taking shots at KimYe or Katy Perry? Comment below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

 

