What Strange Body Part Got You a Compliment?

Have you ever gotten complimented on a weird body part? This morning, Jeffrey revealed that he recently got hit on by an 80-something-year-old woman and she told him that she “liked his teeth!”

Producer T revealed that someone once told her how beautiful her nose was! Click above to hear what strange body part Karen got complimented on!

What is the strangest body part you ever got a compliment on? Comment below!

And now, here are 35 of the weirdest things that turn people on. Read more HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

