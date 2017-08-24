Beyoncé Flaunts Limited Edition ‘4:44’ Pumas

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé’s 105 million Instagram followers recently saw the singer show off a pair of Puma sneakers—styled in honor of her husband JAY Z’s new album, 4:44. Her pink kicks display the album’s track list in the inner sole and its bar code on the side. The sneakers are one of 44 pairs that exist in the world and the coveted design can’t even be purchased on resale sites.

The limited edition version may tease things to come from JAY-Z and Puma. In July, the brand confirmed their collaboration with Hova and promised that more would be revealed soon. The line of products coincides with Jay’s 4:44 tour.

“We can confirm that PUMA is working with Jay-Z on his upcoming tour and other collaborative projects,” a rep told Billboard. “More details will be shared at the appropriate time.”

Will Bey’s flashy sneakers get reproduced for the masses? Keep your eyes peeled this fall.

And check out the shoes below: