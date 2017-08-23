WIN On Fresh: Gavin DeGraw | Echosmith | Jim GaffiganMore »

#WTF: The Secret to a Healthy Relationship Is… Being Open About Your Bathroom Habits?

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about a new survey that claims that the most important factor in a healthy relationship is… being open about your bathroom habits??!!! Apparently, if you use the bathroom in front of your significant other or even share a toothbrush, things will probably work out between you two!

Listen above to see whether Karen, Jeffrey or Intern Anthony use the bathroom in front of their significant others!

Are you open with your significant other about your bathroom habits? Comment below!

Read the full survey HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

