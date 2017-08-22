Mariah Carey’s Favorite Vegas Hot Spot Is… The Dentist?

Mariah Carey (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Live Nation )
Mariah Carey is on the cover of the latest issue of Paper, and inside she revealed her favorite Vegas hotspot … the dentist’s office? Also, when asked what she considers her most diva moment, Mariah had a VERY surprising answer.
Listen above to hear what the singer had to say and Karen’s personal experience with Mariah’s diva attitude!
See Also:
Which Celeb Is Throwing Shade At Mariah Carey Because Of Her Diva Antics?
#TeamTooMuch: You’ll Never Believe Mariah Carey’s Diva Demands On The Set Of Her New Film!
What’s your favorite Mariah Carey diva moment? Comment below!
–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey